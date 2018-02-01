Body found in Niagara River in 2016 identified as undocumented alien

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body found in the Niagara River has been identified as an undocumented alien.

Saul JesusVargas, who would have turned 55 last week, was a citizen of El Salvador. His body was found in the area of the Lewiston Sand Docks in July of 2016.

Although in the United States illegally, he had various addresses in the country. The closest one to western New York was in Nassau County.

Lewiston police do not know why he was in the western New York area.

An original autopsy performed at ECMC did not show anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on him can call police at (716) 754-8477.

