Buffalo man arrested near Albany facing drug charges

SCHODACK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men, one from Buffalo, and another from Syracuse, were arrested near Albany,

Syracuse resident Juan Rodriguez and Buffalo resident Allens Batista Rivera, both 37, were stopped on the I-90 in Rensselaer County Wednesday night.

State Police say they found more than four pounds of cocaine and two loaded, illegally possessed handguns during a search.

Both men were taken into custody. They face charges of criminal possession of stolen property, first, third and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rodriguez was also charged with vehicle and traffic violations.

The two were jailed with no bail and will appear in court on Tuesday.