Buffalo parent group criticizes teachers union survey and cuts at City Honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo parent group is criticizing a recent survey by the Buffalo Teachers Federation about disruptive student behavior.

Out of more than 3,700 teachers, more than 1,200 teachers filled out the survey. The 21 page report shows more than 30 percent of teachers say student behavior is out of control.

The District Parent Coordinating Council (DPCC) of the Buffalo Public Schools says the questions were skewed to focus on the negative and the results put all the blame on the students.

“This survey was a minority of the minority, we didn’t hear nothing about what the majority of teachers thought. They’re labeling our children in a way that’s not healthy and we’re not going to sit by quietly while they do that,” said Sam Radford, President of DPCC.

“To paint our children and slander our children a certain way is a destructive place to start a conversation from,” said Duncan Kirkwood with the DPCC.

President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, Phil Rumore, told News 4 the survey wasn’t an attack, but proof there needs to be a solution in the schools.

“Maybe they should read the survey because it has nothing to do with the students, it all has to do with helping students that are having problems, this survey was designed very simply, to find out what the issues are,” said Rumore.

The DPCC says they want to sit down with the teachers union and the district to come up with a solution and move forward with their child’s learning.

Another big issue parents want answers about are the negations between the teachers union and City Honors.

The Buffalo School District plans to cut five and a half teaching positions and add 16 aids at City Honors. The district says the aids will do the work the teachers didn’t want to do such as refilling the copy machine and patrolling bathrooms.

The district said if the teachers agreed to do non-teaching duties, they could have kept their positions.

The change could lead to larger class sizes and program cuts at City Honors.

Sam Radford, a member of the DPCC, came to News 4 on Thursday and responded to the survey:

