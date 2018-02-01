Buffalo police investigating stranger-danger complaint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a letter sent to parents, Buffalo Public Schools warned parents of a stranger-danger incident.

They said Buffalo police are investigating a complaint that said a female middle school student was approached by a man at Broadway and Schutrum St.

According to the complaint, the man, who said he had a knife, demanded her phone when he approached her Thursday morning.

The complaint said she refused to give up her phone. The man fled when she sounded her emergency whistle, the complaint said.

He was described as a darker-skinned black man, roughly 5’8″ and in his early 30s. He was also described as having no facial hair and wearing a navy blue coat.

The school says anyone with information should immediately contact police.

