Family of Jose Hernandez-Rossy pursuing wrongful death lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be no criminal charges for the two Buffalo police officers involved in the shooting death of Jose Hernandez-Rossy. Hernandez-Rossy’s family lawyer says the family is pursuing a wrongful death civil lawsuit.

“It is very hard, difficult and disappointing for Mrs. Rossy and all of Jose’s sisters,” said Nelson Torre, family attorney for Hernandez-Rossy family.

The family of Jose Hernandez-Rossy met with the New York State Attorney General Thursday to hear his findings after an 8-month investigation. Hernandez Rossy was shot in May 2017, after being pulled over by two Buffalo police officers. The AG’s office says those officers will not be criminally charged.

“Mrs. Rossy and her four daughters have been sad and heartbroken since they lost Jose last summer under these circumstances,” said Torre.

The family’s attorney says he finds the AG’s report troubling because he says the traffic stop wasn’t called in by officers.

“That is a direct violation of police procedure and raises a serious red flag,” said Torre.

According to the report, officer Justin Tedesco thought Hernandez-Rossy shot his partner, officer Joseph Acquino. Tedesco saw him bleeding from his head after getting into some kind of scuffle with Hernandez-Rossy.

“We are mystified as to where that reasonable but mistaken belief comes from since 10 people saw Jose never had a gun,” said Torre.

“The issue is what did officer Tedesco reasonably perceive when he fired?” said Tom Burton, attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

The investigation found that Hernandez-Rossy didn’t have a gun and didn’t shoot him, but that Officer Tedesco had reason to believe that he did.

“4 citizens who saw this also called 9-1-1 saying an officer was down and shot,” said Burton.

Burton says both Officers Tedesco and Acquino still haven’t gone back to work because of injuries suffered during the incident. Buffalo Police Internal Affairs is still investigating.

Although there are no criminal charges, Torre says the family is pursuing a civil wrongful death suit against the city of Buffalo and others in federal court. Torre says that case is pending.