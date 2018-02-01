Feds: NY state could lose $14M in funding over highway signs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The hundreds of tourism signs the Cuomo administration installed along New York’s highways could wind up costing the state $14 million in federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration sent a letter Thursday to New York transportation officials saying the state stands to lose the funding for failing to remove the 500-plus signs.

The state spent more than $8 million to create and install the “I Love NY” signs in recent years. Federal officials told Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove them because they were unsafe, but he refused.

DOT officials say the signs are safe and they’ll continue to work with FHA on a resolution to the issue.

FHA officials say the funding will be reinstated if the state complies with sign regulations by Sept. 30.

