Looking for a job in television? Job Fair this Saturday

Join WIVB and the Buffalo Broadcasters Association for the first ever Job Fair for students looking to be a producer, account manager, multimedia journalist, and much more!

The job fair is this Saturday, February 3, from 11am-1pm at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

Television and radio stations will accept inquiries, resumes and applications for job openings and internships. Stations from Western and Central New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania have been invited to participate!

Check WIVB’s Career page for our latest job opening here.