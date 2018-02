(CNN) — Monopoly is releasing a special ‘Cheater’s Edition’ of the classic game.

Fans are encouraged to play dirty in this game, but they don’t want to get caught.

‘Insider’ reports the new game will include several tasks for players to complete.

If you can successfully cheat your way to the end, you’ll get rewarded.

If you get caught, you could be handcuffed to the game.

It’s expected to be released this fall.