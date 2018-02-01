No charges against Buffalo police officers involved in fatal shooting of Jose Hernandez-Rossy

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Jose Hernandez-Rossy is pictured.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources confirmed to News 4 that representatives from the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman met with Buffalo police on the completed investigation into the death of Jose Hernandez-Rossy.

News 4 has learned there will be no charges against either officer involved.

Hernandez-Rossy’s death was ruled a homicide after a police altercation this past May. Homicide means that Hernandez-Rossy died at the hands of another person.

Following the incident, the officer who shot Hernandez-Rossy was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after an officer fires a weapon.

