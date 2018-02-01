Oregon company Dialsmith helps rate Super Bowl ads

Related Coverage Big Game Best Ads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year companies will be dropping $5 million for 30 seconds of ad time during the Super Bowl, and some of those ads will be great. Others will not.

David Paull is the founder and CEO of Dialsmith, whose technology allows companies to pinpoint what people are and aren’t responding to when they’re watching.

“Our work is really all about capturing what people think and feel in that moment when they’re feeling it,” Paull told KOIN 6 News.

Viewers can score how they like an ad using their technology on a computer, phone or tablet.

“Puppies — home run every single time. Kids — home run every single time,” Paull told KOIN 6 News. “You put puppies and kids together, forget about it!”

That might seem obvious, but it’s more nuanced than that. As a viewer watches an ad, they can move a slider that rates the ad in real time. Viewers can do it on a computer, phone or tablet.

Scores range from 0 – 100.

“Anything that scores over a 70, 75 is really really strong,” says Paull.

Brian Izenson, the director of Marketing & Business Development for Dialsmith, said the colored lines on the slider represent different groups.

“We could see where maybe it trended up for males or trended down for females,” Izenson said.

For example, there was a particularly successful ad campaign from Skittles that clicked with millennials. About 9 seconds into the ad, the red line jumps up indicating likability. The rest of the groups also got on board a little while later.

