Sabres continue to struggle at home, fall 4-2 to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – February did not start out the way the Sabres would have hoped with another loss on home ice. They have won just one time at KeyBank Center since the year began and six times all season.

The start of the game looked promising when Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play to put Buffalo up 1-0. But, they took four trips to the penalty boxand Florida built a 3-1 lead after the opening frame.

Buffalo played much better later on, getting to within a goal on a shorthanded score from Zemgus Giregensons just :32 seconds into the second period. But, the Panthers connected on an empty netter to win 4-2. Chad Johnson was in net for the Sabres.

Their home stand continues on Saturday night when they host the St. Louis Blues, puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.