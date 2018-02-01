Tablets to be sent to New York State inmates this summer

MIAMI, Fla. (WIVB) – A lot of questions are being asked about the tablets that will be given to prison inmates in New York State, free of charge.

Miami-based J-Pay, the company providing the tablets for about 50,000 inmates, has released a picture of what the tablets will look like.

We're learning a little more today about the tablets that will be given to inmates in New York State. Here's what they will look like. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/QsluqqvgLn — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) February 1, 2018

Reached for comment on Thursday, a J-Pay spokesperson told News 4 that they offer devices to prisons in 14 different states, and will soon offer them in three more.

“Devices create more opportunities for communication, as well as access to entertainment, media, and education, all of which support the rehabilitation process,” said company spokeswoman Jade Trombetta.

Trombetta said the devices will be sent to New York State prisons this summer. The company plans to recoup the costs of the tablets through fees associated with the purchases of things like music and E-books.

Corrections officers have expressed concerns that the tablets could be used as weapons.