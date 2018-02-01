Thursday kicks off 8th annual WNY Farm Show

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Farmers across the region are getting a firsthand look at brand new agricultural products and technology. Today kicks off the 8th annual WNY Farm Show at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Between 8 to 10 thousand people from across Western New York are expected to come check out this farm show over the next couple days.

There are several vendorsincluding feed, seed, and equipment dealers. There’s also several educational seminars taking place. Highlights of this year’s show include pesticide re-certification classes and grain bin and confined space rescue simulator demonstrations.

“So we have different seminars in our Harvest Theater in the Agriculture Discovery Center. Some of those include actually a drone class where you can learn how drones can fly over your farm and take visual images of your crops and different things. A lot of farming now is actually based on technology we like to bring here at the Western New York Farm Show, all the new advancements so there’s a lot of people using GPS in their field and that type of thing,” said Kirby Dygert, WNY Farm Show Coordinator.

There’s also several activities taking place, like a hay bale throwing competition. WATCH the video below to see how News 4’s Angela Christoforos did in the media hay bale throwing competition:

The Farm Show lasts through Saturday, for more information go to: https://www.ecfair.org/wny-farm-show/