Two local actresses set to steal spotlight when “Waitress” heads to Shea’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’d be easy to miss the two pint-sized performers running around on the stage at Shea’s Theater. Isabella and Sophia, both from Western New York, are making themselves comfortable in the hall ahead of their big debuts as “Lulu” in the show “Waitress.”

“From all accounts there was no question who our two Lulus would be,” said Jennifer Orr, the PR strategist for Shea’s.

Lulu is the lead character, Jenna’s, daughter.

“In any sort of hardship Jenna faces Lulu is her saving grace.”

Having a role in a national touring show is a first for the two five-year-olds. They’re not nervous at all.

“Sometimes I get to sing,” said Sophia, who will be playing Lulu for half of the show’s stop at Shea’s. “And sometimes I get to dance and sometimes I get to do both.”

Isabella sings her heart out for us – grabbing onto the microphone during her impromptu solo.

“I think it’s great “Waitress” is doing this,” said Orr, adding it’s rare for national shows to turn to local communities for kids to play roles. “It’s creating a connection between the show and the city.”

And Orr says the two young stars are sure to steal the spotlight when they take the stage at Shea’s.

“I am sure they will come out and then entire place with say, ‘Aw!'”

