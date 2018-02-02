Application process for 2018 Summer Youth Internship Program underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The application process for Buffalo mayor Byron Brown’s 2018 Summer Youth Internship Program is underway.

The program provides six weeks of employment and work-readiness for Buffalo youth in the summer months, from July 9 to Aug. 16.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must be City of Buffalo residents between the ages of 14 and 21 and must turn 14 by April 27, 2018. Each participant will be screened, assessed, and receive job readiness, life skills, and financial literacy training.

College students are encourages to apply.

Applications can be found at http://www.city-buffalo.com/ or at Room 1701 at Buffalo City Hall. They can be mailed or brought to the Department of Community Services, Room 1701 at Buffalo City Hall. The deadline is April 27.

Applicants will need the following:

Working Papers (obtained from your school’s counselor) for all youth under age 18

Ages 14-15 (Blue Card)

Ages 16-17 (Green Card).

Birth Certificate Proof of Buffalo Residency (Utility Bills, Lease Agreement) Family Income Social Security Card Attending School (Most recent School Report Card or Transcript)