BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to raping a child.

This past October, prosecutors say that Robert Proctor had sex with a girl who was younger than 13 while at a residence in the city.

The child immediately reported the incident after it happened. Proctor’s DNA was found on her body, prosecutors say.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree rape. When sentenced, Proctor could spend up to 25 years in prison.