Buffalo police investigating apparent hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating an apparent hit-and-run incident from Thursday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., authorities say a female was struck while standing in a driveway on the 100 block of Dunlop Ave. She was pinned under a parked car, investigators say.

After the victim was struck, police say the driver then hit a house before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment before being released. It is not clear if she and the driver know each other.

The vehicle in question was a tan 2008 buick, police say.

Anyone with information can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.