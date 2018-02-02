Buffalo River ranked one of the sickest in the state, DEC report shows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Grades are in, and the Buffalo River is no where near the top of the class. In fact, it’s closer to failing.

Numbers from the DEC show the Buffalo River ranks as the fifth unhealthiest waterway in the state.

“This river was functionally declared dead in 1967. So any improvement from a dead river is a good thing,” explained Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director of the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

The data used in the report is between four and six years old, but the report is new. Jedlicka said despite the numbers, the Buffalo River has come a long way.

The report looks at ecosystems and pollution among many others things.

While experts say the Buffalo River is comparable to other urban rivers, it’s struggling a lot more in one area.

“I think the Buffalo River has one issue though that’s different, in that it has a high degree of combined sewer overflows that are entering it,” said Jim Howe of the Nature Conservancy.

Still, those who compiled the data believe we are on the right track.

Howe noted there’s noticeably more green infrastructure in Buffalo and Erie County. Meaning, people are starting to care more.

“We still have a lot more work to do, I think that’s what this study tells us,” he said.

Another troubling waterway, the Scajaquada Creek, isn’t specifically mentioned in the report, but it was included.

The Scajaquada Creek was included with the ranking for Two Mile Creek sub basin in Tonawanda, which was ranked as at the 11th most unhealthy waterway in the state.

