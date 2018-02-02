Buffalo school district plans to cut teaching jobs at City Honors

News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools plans to cut 5.5 teaching positions at City Honors to stay within the allotted budget.

The teachers’ union says this is payback because the teachers refused to take on extra work.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation made an agreement with the school district in 1999. The deal meant teachers would not have to perform non-teaching duties.

The school district would replace the teachers with 16 aides.

Parents and teachers’ advocates fear this fight could hurt students’ education.

The President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation says he will take the school district to court.

