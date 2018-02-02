Buffalo’s Best Burger: K&L Lanes

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — About 3,500 people voted and the big winner of Buffalo’s best burger is K&L Lanes in Gowanda. It’s not only a great place to grab a burger, you can also go bowling there too.

K&L Lanes in the basement of Shop and Save on Buffalo Street in Gowanda has been a staple in the village for more than 50 years. What are they best known for? Burgers and bowling!

“Back in 1959 my dad and my mom bought it and they owned it until 2004 and that’s when we bought it from them,” said Luann Heckman, K&L Lanes Owner.

“Back then just a plain burger, then the cheeseburger was a big thing,” said Lew Gabel, former K&L Lanes owner.

Through the years specialty burgers have been added to the menu, like the mushroom and swiss burger which is the most popular. They also have specials each month. This month it’s the mac attack: a burger with mac and cheese on top.

“It has like a cup homemade macaroni and cheese on top of the burger and then two slices of bacon and then some velveeta on top of that,” said Doug Heckman, K&L Lanes owner.

The Heckman’s say by far the best seller by far is a bacon cheeseburger.

“Cheeseburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato that’s pretty much the staple right now,” said Doug Heckman.

Owners Doug and Luann Heckman say the burgers are always fresh and made with extra TLC.

“It’s never frozen and the grill always makes a big difference,” said Doug Heckman.

This is a seasonal business, both the restaurant and the bowling alley open on Labor day and close at the end of April.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/KL-Lanes-1572282109744583/