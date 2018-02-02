Bulls stay hot at home with win over Western Michigan

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – One loss in the MAC was all it took for the Buffalo men to get back to their winning ways…

In front of a crowd of over 6,600 at Alumni Arena, UB knocked off Western Michigan 92-86. It was the largest crowd in arena history since it was reconfigured.

Before tip off, the Bulls honored junior Nick Perkins who has eclipsed 1,000 career points. The Buffalo big man finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench.

After a hot shooting performance, of 56.7% in the first half, UB was up 11 at the break.

“I am real grateful,” guard CJ Massinburg said. “I want to thank everybody for coming out. We felt the energy in our warm ups, everybody was jumping higher and dunking the ball. We just felt the energy in the crowd and we wouldn’t trade these fans for anybody in the MAC.”

The second half their defense left more to be desired, giving up 56 points to the Broncos. But, consistent shooting kept them in front for the majority of the game.

Massinburg paced Buffalo with 26 points, while Jeremy Harris chipped in with 16.

With the win, Buffalo improves to 17-6 and 9-1 in the MAC. The Bulls visit Central Michigan on Tuesday.