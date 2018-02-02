Crumpton’s double-double powers Griffs past Marist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls native Jermaine Crumpton scored 18 points and hauled in 16 rebounds to help Canisius rally from an 11-point deficit for a 73-67 win over Marist on Friday.

Isaiah Reese and Takal Molson each had 21 in the win for the Griffs, who pushed their overall record to 14-9.

In total, over the final seven minutes Canisius outscored Marist 18-9 — and held the Red Foxes to just three field goals over that span — as they improve to 8-2 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Trailing 58-57 with a little more than five minutes in the game, Jibreel Faulker stole a pass and threw down a dunk to give the Griffs their first lead of the second half at 59-57.

The Griffs return to action Sunday against Saint Peter’s, which defeated Niagara 58-52 on Friday.