Developers to turn the former Women and Children’s hospital into mixed use site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bryant Street building formerly the home of Women and Children’s hospital has been empty since patients were moved to Oishei Children’s Hospital back in November. Before long plans will be underway to revamp the site for a totally new purpose.

“This project will primarily be residential driven, there will be a variety of housing options from rental housing options to for purchase housing options, there will be town homes, condominiums and apartments,” said Amy Nagy, Sinatra and Company Real Estate.

Sinatra and Company and Ellicott Development plan to turn the site into a residential space. The more than 600,000 square foot building and 7 and a half acre campus could also become the home of a future hotel .and a small local grocery store.

“People want it to remain primarily a residential area as well as to add some commercial vibrancy to the existing vibrancy on Elmwood Avenue,” said Nagy.

Many neighbors say they want the project done quickly and they want the building to be reused instead of torn down. Developers say what they’re planning involves very little demolition.

“What we’re proposing has very little demolition I think right now it’s looking at about 5 percent so we’re very excited that we’re going to retain some of those beautiful structures,” said Nagy.

“There’s so many stores, so many businesses, so many everything on Elmwood so just an empty parking spot and empty space just sitting there, let’s continue to make our village more marketable,” said Jay Quanmack, Elmwood village

“I do think that new businesses and new developments bring more people into Buffalo, bring more people into this area especially this area of Elmwood that is kind of the more dead area of Elmwood,” said Julie Leone, Perks Cafe Director of Operations.

Construction should begin this summer. The total project could take up to five years to complete.

