Former inmate praises decision to give inmates tablets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An ex-convict is applauding the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s decision to give tablets to each inmate.

The tablets are not being paid for by taxpayers. Instead, they will be provided by the contractor, a company called JPay.

Patrick Vail, the former inmate, now owns his own business. He says having a tablet when he was behind bars could have taught him even more.

“It was just counting the days,” Vail said, thinking back to his 10 months in state prison.

He openly told us his story, saying he was 20 years old when he got caught stealing scrap metal to feed a drug habit.

“I thought it was going to be a revolving door,” Vail said. “But all of the things that I taught myself in prison, I applied out here on the street.”

He got clean, and just months after being released, Vail opened up a tattoo shop, Greasers INK in Medina.

“I’m amazed to see how my son has turned out, and how well-spoken he is,” his mother, Deborah Vail said.

“It was all about the books that made me into the productive member (of society) that I am today, by owning a business and paying taxes,” Patrick said.

But Vail thinks he could have learned even more. He says if he had a tablet to read his books on, he could have been more productive during his 10 month stay in prison.

“There’s only one book for one prison,” he said. “So there’s about 1,500 other people that want the same exact book. You have to be on a waiting list to get that book.”

The Acting Commissioner of DOCCS, Anthony Annucci, made the tablet announcement Tuesday in a state budget hearing. Senator Patrick Gallivan was at that hearing.

“It’s unfortunate that all of this information wasn’t presented to the legislature and the public,” Senator Gallivan said, noting that Tuesday was the first time he heard about the initiative.

Gallivan chairs the senate’s Crime Victims, Crime, and Correction Committee, and says the announcement left him with some unanswered questions.

“I think a good governmental practice, a good management practice is to include others in on decision making,” Gallivan explained, “to engage all the stakeholders when making a decision and introducing something new.”

Specifically, he tells News 4 he would like to speak with the acting commissioner and ask if the department considered what impact the tablets would have on safety and the potential cost down the line.

Reached for comment on Friday, a DOCCS official pointed out some special housing inmates already have tablets, and there have been no problems. He also reiterated no state money is involved in this initiative, now or in the future.