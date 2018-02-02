Ice rink at Nichols school to be renamed amid teacher misconduct investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The memorial ice rink at Nichols private school in Buffalo is getting a new name. The change comes weeks after an investigation revealed several teachers had inappropriate relationships with students. Hundreds of people signed a petition for the Dann Memorial Ice Rink to be renamed. As of Friday night, the name had already been removed from the building.

It’s not clear what the ice rink at Nichols school will be called, but it’s no longer known as the ‘Dann Memorial Rink.’

“I think it’s paying respect to victims that Nichols has decided to move forward and change the name,” said Pieter Weinrieb, an alum of Nichols school.

Pieter Weinrieb has been pushing for the name change since last month through an online petition. An investigation found that 10 former teachers had inappropriate relationships with students in the past, including E. Webster Dann, the former 8th grade dean.

“I think it’s important that the kids don’t associate the rink with something like that,” said Weinrieb.

The ice rink wasn’t specifically named after E. Webster Dann, but after his ancestors.

“The name is pretty prominent, so it’s on the outside of the rink, it’s over the snack bar and the fact that Mr. Dann was a teacher there, we always associated the rink with him,” said Weinrieb.

In an email sent to alumni Friday, the Board of Trustees says the Dann family asked to have the name removed from the ice rink.

“I thought it showed a lot of class and concern for the victims and also their love for Nichols,” said Weinrieb.

The board has already approved the name change and the board chairman says in a statement:

“The Board of Trustees approved removing the Dann name from the school’s ice rink in the wake of its release Jan. 5 of an independent report about past misconduct involving students. The Dann Family, which has long supported Nichols and its mission, formally requested that the board do so. In light of this request, as well as what the board believed to be in the best interest of the school going forward, the board decided to remove the Dann name from the rink.”

-Jeff Meyer, Nichols School Board of Trustees chairman

“I don’t think we should be erasing history but I think we should learn from it and I think that’s what Nichols is doing,” said Weinrieb.

There was also an award given to middle school students named the Webster Dann award, the board says that award will no longer be given in his name.