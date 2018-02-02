Memories of the Minneapolis Super Bowl featuring the Buffalo Bills!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis is stirring memories among Bills fans because the last time that city hosted a Super Bowl, it featured the Buffalo Bills!

Of course, the Bills came out on the losing end of Super Bowl XXVI versus the Washington Redskins 37-24, but it was still a thrill ride from start to finish and an experience that fans, players, and Minnesotans won’t forget!

My mission in Minneapolis back in 1992 was to cover Bills fans for News Four as they made their way to the Twin Cities and sampled the daytime activities, the nightlife, and the Super Bowl experience.

Working with very talented news photographers Tommy Vetter, Danny Summerville, and others, I sent back live reports for the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts from Thursday through Monday of Super Bowl week — along with sports specials. The great Van Miller and Brian Blessing, with a giant assist from producer Paul Peck, were covering the sports angles of the big game.

I’ll always remember jumping the Velcro wall, trying on William (The Refrigerator) Perry’s Super Bowl ring, sledding down a hand-made ice slide, seeing Muhammad Ali hand out autographs, interviewing Bill Parcells, Jerry Glanville, George Wendt, & Chris Farley, watching excited Western New York football fans be the first in the country to try out a new interactive theme park called “The NFL Experience” and reporting from a Minneapolis rooftop in a wind chill that was 30 below zero! And, oh yes, there was the game.

I’ve kept my reports in my desk drawer over these 26 years, so I ask that you forgive the fading video (and my wild blonde hair!) as you view this abbreviated look at that super week. This clip aired on News 4 at 6 on February 2, 2018. I’ve already heard from many Bills fans who were there and are sharing some lasting memories of Minneapolis in January, 1992. We’ll never forget Super Bowl XXVI!