Missing child alert issued for 17-month-old boy

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

STANLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing child alert has been issued for 17-month-old Glenn Newswanger.

His father, Leroy, is suspected of taking him and authorities believe he could be in danger.

He was last seen in Stanley. That’s in Ontario County, and he could now be in our area.

The boy is described as two feet tall, white, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they are looking for a 2005 blue Chevy Silverado with a New York license plate number of 88359MJ.

If you have any information, call 911.

