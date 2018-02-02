New “micro food hall” concept restaurant coming to North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo restaurant groups have plans to open a new “micro food hall” in North Buffalo.

PK Eats will open later this year at 1488 Hertel Avenue, offering a combination of fast casual options in one location, including table service and a full bar.

The new restaurant is a join venture between Paul Tsouflidis of Crush Hospitality Concepts and Sun Cuisines.

Crush operates Acropolis OPA on Elmwood Avenue and the Newbury Salads franchise. Sun operates two Sun Restaurant locations as well as Sun Roll in Expo Market.

The 3,500 sq. ft. restaurant will house Newbury Salads, Ogenki (Sun’s new Japanese-Korean BBQ concept), and an Acropolis OPA bar with a full liquor license. It will be equipped with an outdoor bar and patio. Newbury Salads will relocate its Elmwood location to PK Eats.

PK Eats is anticipated to open June 1. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night will be served, as well as Saturday and Sunday brunch.