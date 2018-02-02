Purple Eagles fall flat in 58-52 loss to Saint Peter’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heading in to Friday’s showdown against Saint Peter’s, the Niagara Men’s Basketball was averaging nearly 84 points per game — tops in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Shooting a season low 27 percent from the floor, the Purple Eagles wouldn’t get close to that mark in a stunning 58-52 road loss to one of the worst teams in the conference.

The Peacocks (9-13, 2-8 MAAC) didn’t shoot much better, hitting just 38 percent from the field.

Niagara also went 5-for-28 from beyond the arc, and made only three 3-pointers in the second half. Matt Scott (16 points) and Khalil Dukes (10 points) combined to go 3-for-18 on 3-pointers.