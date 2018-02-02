Sabres’ Larsson suspended two games for cross-check

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres forward Johan Larsson will sit the next two games after being suspended by the league for cross-checking Vincent Trocheck in the face in the final seconds of Buffalo’s 4-2 loss Thursday night.

Although he has no prior history, the NHL Department of Player Safety ruled, that while Larsson did not intend to hit Trocheck in the face, his stick rides up his shoulder and to the face which is not a hockey play.

“When a player attempts to intentionally use his stick to deliver a blow to an opponent he cannot necessarily be excused of responsibility when it lands in an unintended place,” the league said.

Larsson will miss the Sabres’ game on Saturday against the Blues and Tuesday’s showdown with the Ducks.