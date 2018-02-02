Thruway Authority encouraging drivers to get EZ-Pass ahead of cashless tolling in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Thruway Authority is encouraging drivers to pick up an EZ-Pass ahead of the arrival of cashless tolls in Grand Island.

Drivers can get a $10 account credit if they get an EZ-Pass On-The-Go through February 26.

The Thruway Authority says cashless tolling will begin at the Grand Island Bridge toll barriers this March.

Previously, Grand Island Town Supervisory Nate McMurray said he wanted to bring cashless tolls to the island.

His goal was to either get rid of the tolls at the Grand Island bridges, or bring in cashless tolling. The reason is that he thinks it will help reduce pollution and traffic.

Gov. Cuomo came to Grand Island this past August to announce that the tolls were coming.

Here is what Cuomo said when he came to announce the tolls:

“Grand Island is a vital connector for residents and tourists traveling to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and beyond, and with the addition of cashless tolling and a new welcome center, we are not only supporting a growing regional economy but also raising the profile of tourist attractions in communities across Western New York,” Cuomo said. “By transitioning to cashless tolling, one of these most traveled roads in Western New York will become safer and less congested to help meet the needs of 21st century motorists, while providing commuters easy access to the new welcome center for generations to come.”

Construction on the tolls began in October.