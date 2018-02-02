Tonawanda woman sentenced to probation, community service for stealing $18,000 from school

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman who pleaded guilty to stealing over $18,000 from a Tonawanda Elementary School was sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service Friday.

Jennifer Seyfang, 38, has admitted to stealing more than $18,000 from July 2016 to Sept. 2017, while she was serving as PTA treasurer at Charles A. Lindberg Elementary.

Seyfang also admitted to attempting to take more than $9,500 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Booster Club when she was a treasurer there.

She was charged with grand larceny, a felony.

News 4 was told that Seyfang didn’t use the money for frivolous things- she used it to put food on her table.

Officials say she already paid back the money to the PTA.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s