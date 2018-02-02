Tonawanda woman sentenced to probation, community service for stealing $18,000 from school

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman who pleaded guilty to stealing over $18,000 from a Tonawanda Elementary School was sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service Friday.

Jennifer Seyfang, 38, has admitted to stealing more than $18,000 from July 2016 to Sept. 2017, while she was serving as PTA treasurer at Charles A. Lindberg Elementary.

Seyfang also admitted to attempting to take more than $9,500 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Booster Club when she was a treasurer there.

She was charged with grand larceny, a felony.

News 4 was told that Seyfang didn’t use the money for frivolous things- she used it to put food on her table.

Officials say she already paid back the money to the PTA.