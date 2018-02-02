UB sees drop in international student enrollment

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo is seeing a decrease in the number of international students enrolled at the school.

“It’s really sad to me,” said Sarah Pastore, a University at Buffalo sophomore. “We always do this thing the first week where we say where we’re from and I am noticing more people from Buffalo and around the state but not India or even China.”

She began making that observation in the fall.

According to UB, there are almost 4700 students from other countries enrolled. That’s down from the more than 5,000 a few years ago. The university believes there are a few reasons why fewer international students are coming to campus, citing causes as there are more higher education option in their home countries, the rising cost of tuition in the US, and the uncertainty of work opportunities available here following graduation.

Dr. Stephen Dunnett released this statement about enrollment to News 4:

“The University at Buffalo has welcomed international students since its founding in 1846, when we enrolled Canadian students in our first medical school class. Since then, our international enrollment has grown, attracting excellent students from more than 110 countries around the world.

International students make important contributions to the university’s research, teaching and service missions, and our local students also benefit through the sharing diverse ideas, perspectives and cultural experiences, enhancing campus diversity and contributing to UB’s culture of inclusiveness.

Like many of our peer institutions, UB has faced increasing competition for the best international students, which has limited enrollment growth in recent years. Other important factors are involved as well, including increased higher education capacity in students’ home countries; the rising cost of higher education in the U.S.; competition from other English-speaking countries including the UK, Australia and Canada; and uncertainties about temporary work opportunities, such as internships, in the U.S. following graduation.

It must be said that international students are increasingly concerned about the perception that the United States is less welcoming to students from other countries and to foreigners generally. The travel bans and other measures aimed at limiting access to the U.S. have raised concerns among international students considering UB and other U.S. institutions where they would otherwise pursue their educational aspirations.

Our recruitment professionals and admissions staff continue to reassure international students that UB and the Western New York community extend a warm and supportive welcome, and that we value the important contributions they will make to our university. This is the message that UB President Satish Tripathi and our senior leadership strongly convey at every opportunity to international students, alumni and friends around the world.”