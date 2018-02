BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressional Republicans claim in a now-declassified memo that the FBI relied “extensively” on information from a politically motivated source to drum up dirt on Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

The White House released the memo Friday, despite requests by the FBI and the Dept. of Justice to keep it secret.

Congressman Chris Collins (R-Clarence) stopped by News 4 Friday to discuss the memo’s contents.