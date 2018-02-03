Adams powers Bonnies past Dukes with 40-point effort

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (10) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure is the third seed entering the A-10 tournament, which it will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round against an opponent not yet determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaylen Adams scored a career-high 40 points and hit a career-best eight 3-pointers to lift St. Bonaventure to an 84-81 road win over the Duquense Saturday night.

Tied at 81 in the final seconds, Adams connected on his eighth 3-pointer of the night to give the Bonnies an 84-81 lead.

The 40 points were the most scored by an opponent at the Polumbo Center as the Bonnies picked up their fourth straight win to improve to 15-6 overall and 5-4 in Atlantic-10 play.

St. Bonaventure returns to the court Wednesday when they host Saint Louis at the Reilly Center. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s