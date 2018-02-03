Adams powers Bonnies past Dukes with 40-point effort

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaylen Adams scored a career-high 40 points and hit a career-best eight 3-pointers to lift St. Bonaventure to an 84-81 road win over the Duquense Saturday night.

Tied at 81 in the final seconds, Adams connected on his eighth 3-pointer of the night to give the Bonnies an 84-81 lead.

The 40 points were the most scored by an opponent at the Polumbo Center as the Bonnies picked up their fourth straight win to improve to 15-6 overall and 5-4 in Atlantic-10 play.

St. Bonaventure returns to the court Wednesday when they host Saint Louis at the Reilly Center. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m.