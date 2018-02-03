Blues get late goal in shutout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On their Western Canada road trip, where they strung together three straight wins, the Sabres scored 11 goals.

They were hoping that success continued when they returned to KeyBank Center for a five game homestand.

Three games in, the Sabres have scored three goals and were shutout on Saturday in 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Carl Gunnarsson fired home what proved to be the game-winning game with 5:45 remaining in the third, whipping the puck toward the net from just inside the blue line.

The Sabres had plenty of opportunities to bury the equalizer later in the game: Jack Eichel, who is now scoreless in his last four games, couldn’t bury a one-time with 1:44 remaining in the third. As the puck bounced around the boards to Kyle Okposo, the winger also failed to connect on the rebound, sending the puck wide of the net.

In the final seconds, Sam Reinhart had a wide open net to the left side of the Blues netminder Carter Hutton, but sent the puck to the boards. With three seconds on the clock, Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot zipped off the cross bar and out to center ice, preventing the Sabres a rebound opportunity as time expired.

The Blue and Gold return to action on Tuesday when the host the Ducks.