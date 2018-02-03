Blues get late goal in shutout win over Sabres

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner of Sweden stops a shot in practice before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On their Western Canada road trip, where they strung together three straight wins, the Sabres scored 11 goals.

They were hoping that success continued when they returned to KeyBank Center for a five game homestand.

Three games in, the Sabres have scored three goals and were shutout on Saturday in 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Carl Gunnarsson fired home what proved to be the game-winning game with 5:45 remaining in the third, whipping the puck toward the net from just inside the blue line.

The Sabres had plenty of opportunities to bury the equalizer later in the game: Jack Eichel, who is now scoreless in his last four games, couldn’t bury a one-time with 1:44 remaining in the third.  As the puck bounced around the boards to Kyle Okposo, the winger also failed to connect on the rebound, sending the puck wide of the net.

In the final seconds, Sam Reinhart had a wide open net to the left side of the Blues netminder Carter Hutton, but sent the puck to the boards.  With three seconds on the clock, Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot zipped off the cross bar and out to center ice, preventing the Sabres a rebound opportunity as time expired.

The Blue and Gold return to action on Tuesday when the host the Ducks.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s