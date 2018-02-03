Buffalo Man Shot, Drives Self to Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a 27-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg while sitting in a parked car.

That happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday February, 3rd.

The victim drove himself to E.C.M.C. where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting happened near the Towne Gardens area.

They have not named a suspect in the shooting, and are still investigating.

The victim is expected to be okay.

