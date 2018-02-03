Cuomo, state leaders rally for disaster relief aid package for Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people joined local and state leaders in statewide rallies Saturday to demand more federal aid to help Puerto Rico relief efforts. It’s been four months since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Now governor Andrew Cuomo and local leaders want the federal government to work harder to restore its power grid.

Dozens of people showed their support of Puerto Rico at the Belle center in Buffalo. Many of them holding signs with the message ‘Rebuilding Puerto Rico – better and stronger,’ and the Puerto Rican community here in Western New York wants the federal government to not only hear that message, but act on it.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fund a $94 billion disaster relief aid package.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says although relief efforts are on-going, the work isn’t done.

“People cannot take hot showers, they can’t cook food, there’s no refrigeration. And as the summer starts getting hotter down there as they head into that season they don’t have air conditioning so people’s lives are still terribly affected. And we’re not abandoning them here in the state of New York,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Local and state leaders are also asking the federal government to make the commitment to stay in Puerto Rico until the everyone has power and the power grid is restored.

More than 400,000 people are still without power. Governor Cuomo is asking people across the state of New York to contact Speaker Ryan at (202) 225-0600 and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at (202) 224-2541.