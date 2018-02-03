Former Bills WR Terrell Owens elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For Terrell Owens, the third time was the charm.

After missing out on Hall of Fame induction each of the last two years, Owens finally received his call to join the best-of-the-best in Canton.

The wide receiver posted on Instagram on Saturday “Congrats to the HOF Class of 2018. We’re GOLDEN!”

Owens ranks second all-time in career receiving yards (15,934) and third all-time in touchdowns with 153. In his lone year with the Bills in 2008, the receiver had 829 yards and five touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown that season.

After playing college football at UT-Chattanooga, the 49ers selected Owens in the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent the first eight years of his career in San Francisco, two in Philadelphia, three in Dallas before spending the last one season in Buffalo and Cincinnati.

Randy Moss also made the Hall of Fame. He becomes the first wide receiver since Jerry Rice to be voted in the first year of eligibility.

Linebackers Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis, along with safety Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard are also members of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.