Give Kids A Smile Day: offering free dental care to area families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –  Since kicking off the “Give Kids A Smile,” program the University at Buffalo has treated nearly 10 thousand kids from our area, providing free dental care one day a year.

It’s a part of a national effort to teach children good dental health habits while they’re young to avoid major oral health problems later in life.

Among the several hundred volunteers who keep the day running smoothly is Dr. Mary Beth Dunn. She said, “We’re seeing many many cavities were seeing underprivileged children that may not be able to afford dental care.”

It’s a quick turnaround to makeover these smiles. They see everyone from age 2 to 18.

For the younger patients, it’s about making them feel comfortable with a dental visit and encouraging them to adopt good dental health habits at an early age, preventing major problems later.

Dr. Stephen Abel, Associate Dean for the UB School of Dental Medicine said, “I want them to be here in six months from now, too.”

The event is held alongside the national “day” held every February.

Dr. Abel says he hopes these families find a permanent dental home.

The program, which is held on the first Friday of February, is supported by hundreds of volunteers, including UB dental school faculty, staff and students, as well as private dentists and their staff who are donating their time to provide care.

The program is part of the school’s celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

