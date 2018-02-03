Smith nets 3 as Bandits top Knighthawks 16-14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dhane Smith netted a hat-trick to push his career goal total to 200 as the Bandits topped their I-90 rivals from Rochester, 16-14 on Saturday.
200 CAREER GOALS for @dhanesmith92!!! 👏🎉 Congratulations to the Great Dhane! pic.twitter.com/IcG08oz5JH
— Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) February 4, 2018
Josh Byrne scored five goals and also added an assist as Buffalo picked up its second straight win.
Buffalo is now 4-3 overall.
.@Joshbyrne94 is tonight’s Heavyweight Player of the Game!! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/a1HidMG6gy
— Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) February 4, 2018