Smith nets 3 as Bandits top Knighthawks 16-14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dhane Smith netted a hat-trick to push his career goal total to 200 as the Bandits topped their I-90 rivals from Rochester, 16-14 on Saturday.

200 CAREER GOALS for @dhanesmith92!!! 👏🎉 Congratulations to the Great Dhane! pic.twitter.com/IcG08oz5JH — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) February 4, 2018

Josh Byrne scored five goals and also added an assist as Buffalo picked up its second straight win.

Buffalo is now 4-3 overall.

