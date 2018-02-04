Canisius boys, Nardin girls win national championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Canisius boys squash team won the Division VI Squash National Championship, defeating No. 2 Radnor of Pennsylvania 4-3 in the title game.

Boys brought home a national championship today, huge win from captain Allen Tompkins 14-12 in the 5th game to clinch yet again @CanisiusAD pic.twitter.com/64CP7SzThv — Canisius Squash (@canisius_squash) February 4, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 6th seeded Crusaders opened the tournament with a 7-0 win over 5th seeded King and followed that up with another 7-0 win in the quarterfinals over Malvern Prep, before upsetting No. 1 seed BCSM Squash 4-3 in the semifinals.

*****

Nardin took home the Girl’s Division V National Championship. Seeded 16th overall in the Field of 16, the Gators went 3-0 in the tournament, knocking off 5th seeded Greenwich Girls 4-3.