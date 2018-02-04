Dolan leads South past Health, Canisius wins & NT falls at Border Battle

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville South senior Greg Dolan scored 36 points to push the Billies past Health Sciences 82-77.  Davonte Gaines, who is a Tennessee commit, scored 15 for the Health.

*****

In a close battle between Canisius and Cardinal O’Hara, Austin James scored 16 and Jayce Johnson chipped in with 11 to power the Crusaders to an 84-63 win.  O’Hara’s Justin Hemphill scored 34.

*****

In the Border at the Battle Tournament, North Tonawanda (12-5) fell 55-54.  The Lumberjacks erased a 12-point second half deficit.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s