Dolan leads South past Health, Canisius wins & NT falls at Border Battle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville South senior Greg Dolan scored 36 points to push the Billies past Health Sciences 82-77. Davonte Gaines, who is a Tennessee commit, scored 15 for the Health.

In a close battle between Canisius and Cardinal O’Hara, Austin James scored 16 and Jayce Johnson chipped in with 11 to power the Crusaders to an 84-63 win. O’Hara’s Justin Hemphill scored 34.

In the Border at the Battle Tournament, North Tonawanda (12-5) fell 55-54. The Lumberjacks erased a 12-point second half deficit.