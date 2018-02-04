Salamanca City Schools closed on Monday due to illness

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Salamanca School district will be closed Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

The district released the following statement on Sunday,

“in order to take precautionary measures and be pro-active. we will conduct a deep and thorough clean of our classrooms and common areas as a result of recent student and staff illnesses.

ALL school buildings will be CLOSED to ALL staff and students from Sunday, February 4th at 6:00 PM through Tuesday, February 6th at 6:00 AM.

ALL activities and access to the buildings will be cancelled during this time period. Please do not attempt to enter buildings during this period as it may interfere with cleaning process. This includes all athletics, drama club, OM, fitness center & pool, robotics, Extended Day Enrichment Program and Community Education Program workshops. All offices will be closed.

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, February 6th.”