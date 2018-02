BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hertel Avenue continues to see growth of new businesses and opportunities to expand existing ones.

North Buffalo is home for the Riniolos. They are long time business owners on Hertel Avenue.

J & L Auto Repair a staple on the street for years, but in 2016, all that changed.

Lisa Riniolo said, “My husband was in a motorcycle accident, and this was our auto repair shop that he ran for the last 25 years.”

Bed ridden for months, Lisa Riniolo tells us her husband, Joe couldn’t work. The family was forced to shut down the auto repair shop. She said, “He was our main income, we went a year without being able to take care of things, so it was stressful.”

But then, Lisa had an idea. She said, “I’ve always baked and cooked and I have some experience I’ve always cooked and baked with my grandmother, and I thought what if I take the garage over? And so we decided to open up the cafe.”

So, The Garage Cafe and Lounge was born. Now, serving up grease of a different variety. “It’s been kind of rewarding to to this for my family.”

And what inspired this place: It’s all about family. “We lost a child to cancer my daughter Melina when she was thirteen, and Joe’s accident so we’ve learned you need to enjoy life.”

So memories of Melina live here too, and you’ll meet family in the kitchen and behind the counter.

Now the family is hoping to bring business to this side of Hertel Avenue.

If you’d like to learn more about the cafe, you can visit their Facebook page here.

The cafe is located at 1127 Hertel Avenue and is open Monday- Sunday.