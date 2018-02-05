Actor John Mahoney of ‘Frasier’ dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — John Mahoney, best known for his role as Martin Crane in TV’s “Frasier,” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s manager confirmed Monday that he died in Chicago on Sunday while in hospice care.

The British-born actor starred alongside Kelsey Grammer in “Frasier” for the show’s entire 11-season run, beginning in 1993 and ending in 2004.

Having worked in movies, television and theater for over three decades, Mahoney won a SAG award for “Frasier” in 2000 as well as a Tony award in 1986.

The longtime actor was also nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmys, all for his work in “Frasier”.

The cause of death has yet to be announced.