Alfred State student suspended following arson probe

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student at Alfred State University has been suspended following an arson probe into three fires set in the same residence hall.

University Police say no arrests have been made.

The school is not releasing names at this point.

The arson probe began at the end of last semester, after trash or clothes were set on fire in the MacKenzie North residence hall three times. The fires were contained quickly and our emergency procedures worked to evacuate, according to a statement on Alfred State’s website.

