Alfred State student suspended following arson probe

News 4 Staff Published:

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student at Alfred State University has been suspended following an arson probe into three fires set in the same residence hall.

University Police say no arrests have been made.

The school is not releasing names at this point.

The arson probe began at the end of last semester, after trash or clothes were set on fire in the MacKenzie North residence hall three times. The fires were contained quickly and our emergency procedures worked to evacuate, according to a statement on Alfred State’s website.

For more information, click here. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s