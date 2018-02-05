Amherst police: 4 men steal watches from Reeds Jewelers on Maple Rd.

Published: Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday night, Amherst police say four men went to the Reeds Jewelers on Maple Rd. and took all the Rolex watches.

Police say the men, who were wearing ski masks, smashed glass cases with sledgehammers during the incident.

Customers and workers were there at the time, but no one was threatened or hurt, police say. Staff members were able to get everyone into a back room.

The men left in a red van with no license plates.

One of the watches was later found in the parking lot of a nearby motel, police say. The watch had a GPS in it.

Surveillance video is helping authorities in their investigation.

