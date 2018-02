Related Coverage Attica woman charged with sexually abusing four-year-old

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Attica woman charged with the sexual abuse of a child has pleaded not guilty in Village of Attica Court.

Victoria Young, 23, of East Avenue, pleaded not guilty to first degree sexual abuse and use of a child less than 17 for a sexual performance, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held on $100,000 bail.