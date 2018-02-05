Buffalo man charged with Leandra’s Law DWI, possessing stolen license plates

News 4 Staff Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and possessing stolen license plates following a Saturday night traffic stop in the City of Tonawanda.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, officers received a call Saturday evening for a vehicle that was all over the road. Officers stopped the vehicle on East Niagara Street at 8:30 p.m.

The driver, Tuyisenge Amani, 26, of Buffalo, was found to only have a learner’s permit. Officers discovered “numerous” open Heinekens in the vehicle, and the license plates on the vehicle were reported stolen out of Buffalo.

A 15-year-old relative was also in the vehicle.

Amani was charged with aggravated DWI with a child less than 16- an E Felony- fifth degree possession of stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child, and seven traffic charges. He was found to have a .27 BAC, police say.

Amani was held for court.

 

 

